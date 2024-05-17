President Of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko Arrives In Fuzuli District

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, whois on a state visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, arrived in theFuzuli district, Azernews reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the President of Belarus atFuzuli International Airport.

President the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko waswelcomed by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev.

The President of Belarus was informed about the Fuzuli,Zangilan, and Lachin international airports.