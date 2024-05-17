Virat Kohli's Child To Be A Future Cricket Star? RCB Star Says Daughter Vamika 'Enjoying Swinging Bat' Watch Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "India's star batter Virat Kohli recently shared an update about his elder kid and also gave a hint about her inclination towards cricket. In an interview, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star player said that his daughter Vamika has“picked up the cricket bat, and she's enjoying swinging it.” However, Kohli added that the final decision about her career would be her own choice.\"My daughter has picked up the cricket bat and she's enjoying swinging the bat. I'm not sure, their choice is final,\" Kohli said February, Kohli and his wife, Anushka Sharma, were blessed with a baby boy. Kohli and Anushka revealed that the baby boy was born on February 15.\"Baby is good, healthy. Everything is fine, thank you!\" Kohli said when asked about his son Akaay.(More to come)
