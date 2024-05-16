TSA – AFGE Reach New Collective Bargaining Agreement

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – TSA has reached a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), which will take effect on May 24. The new agreement will provide benefits for all TSA bargaining unit employees comprised of non-supervisory screening officers. AFGE approved the agreement through the ratification process followed by Agency Head Approval and reflects the expanded scope of bargaining permitted under the 2022 Determination on Transportation Security Officers and Collective Bargaining.

“Since joining TSA in 2017, my paramount focus at TSA has been supporting the dedicated professionals who ensure the security of our transportation systems every day,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.“I extend sincere appreciation to the collective bargaining teams from TSA and AFGE for their unwavering commitment and diligence throughout the negotiation process. I look forward to our ongoing partnership as we implement this expanded new CBA.”

For the first time, the two parties agreed upon a range of topics that more closely mirror what is negotiated at other federal agencies. This included expanding upon existing articles in the current CBA and adding new topics that had not been previously addressed, such as grievance and arbitration processes, procedures for impact and implementation bargaining at the national level, local bargaining consistent with the 2022 Determination, official time, and bargaining unit employee rights and union rights.

The new CBA also includes the following benefits for bargaining unit employees:

Enhanced shift trade options to assist Transportation Security Officers who need to take unscheduled leave;



Increased allowance for uniforms;

Continuation of full parking subsidies;

A national Childcare Working Group to explore potential options to make childcare more affordable for bargaining unit employees; and, The addition of parental bereavement leave and weather and safety leave to the CBA.

The new CBA expands upon prior CBAs and more than doubles the number of articles compared to the current agreement from 15 to 37. This new CBA also has the longest duration of any TSA-AFGE CBA at seven years. While the new CBA contains more bargaining unit employee and union rights than previous CBAs, it also maintains the flexibility necessary to carry out TSA's security mission.

TSA and AFGE engaged in CBA negotiations from June 2023 to March 2024. As part of the agreement, TSA and AFGE each may reopen up to three articles for negotiations during the middle of the CBA's duration at the three-and-a-half-year mark.

