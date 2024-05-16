Itaú’S Forecast: Interest Rates To Hold At 10.25% Amid Brazil’S Fiscal Strategy

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Itaú Bank forecasts that Brazil's central bank will maintain the Selic interest rate at 10.25% until the end of 2025.



Itaú, a major bank in Latin America, influences with its research due to its extensive involvement in the region's financial dynamics.



This prediction follows the decision by the Central Bank of Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom to slightly reduce the Selic rate to 10.5% in May.



Itaú's forecast aligns with Brazil's commitment to a 3.0% inflation target, indicating minimal chances for further rate cuts.



The bank's economists stress that a stable interest rate is vital for aligning inflation expectations with this target over the next few years.







Moreover, Itaú projects Brazil's GDP to grow by 2.3% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025.



However, challenges remain, with unemployment expected to rise from 7.8% in 2024 to 8.0% in 2025.



Primary deficits are expected to grow to 0.6% of GDP in 2024 and 0.9% in 2025, highlighting fiscal risks.

Itaú forecasts the Brazilian real will weaken to R$ 5.15 in 2024 and R$ 5.25 in 2025, with inflation rising to 3.8% by late 2024 and 3.7% in 2025.



These projections underscore a cautious stance towards Brazil's economic stability, reflecting concerns about inflation control and fiscal health.



By maintaining higher interest rates, Brazil aims to curb inflation pressures while managing economic growth and fiscal deficits.



This balancing act will significantly influence the nation's economic policy in the coming years.

