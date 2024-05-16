               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President: Except For Conflict Resolved By Azerbaijan, Existing Conflicts Around World Remain Unresolved


5/16/2024 3:14:57 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The situation in the world is changing quite rapidly, mainly ina negative direction. New conflicts and new centers of instabilityare emerging,” President Ilham Aliyev said during a pressconference with President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko.

“The existing conflicts usually remain unresolved - except forthe conflict in the South Caucasus, which was resolved byAzerbaijan through military and political ways and in fullcompliance with international law, UN Security Council resolutions,the UN Charter, and international humanitarian law, and this isrecognized by the entire world community today,” the head of stateemphasized.

AzerNews

