President Lukashenko: We Are Ready To Build An Agro-Township On Liberated Lands

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “There are large-scale programs in agriculture, ranging from thesupply of pedigree cattle, cows here, first of all, in order tofully meet your needs for milk and meat. We will supply you withcattle,” President of Belarus Alexandr Lukashenko said during apress conference with President Ilham Aliyev.

“In addition, we are ready to build an agro-township with theentire infrastructure and create jobs on the lands that you haveliberated, especially on agricultural lands. In other words, we canbuild a complex and also help you create farms,” added PresidentLukashenko.