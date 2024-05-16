Russian Forces Shell Korabelnyi District Of Kherson, Injuring Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, May 16, Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson, injuring a 54-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today, Russian troops shelled the Korabelnyi district of Kherson. A 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of an enemy strike," the statement said.

She suffered concussion and blast injuries. Paramedics treated the woman at the scene.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, another man was injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Korabelnyi district of Kherson.

"A 52-year-old man who suffered a blast injury was taken to hospital," the statement said.

Doctors are conducting an examination and assisting the victim.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled an outpatient clinic in the village of Zolota Balka, Kherson region.