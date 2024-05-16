WAJ Detects 3 Water Thefts In Giza District

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ), in cooperation with the competent authorities, detected three attacks on water lines in southern Amman District of Giza.According to a Ministry of Water statement Thursday, the 3 pipelines illegally siphoned off water in "large" quantities, as specialized teams disconnected the fixtures.The ministry indicated that efforts are underway to uncover identity of the lands' owners, who illegally stole water.The ministry said its current operations, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, are achieving the "desired" goals of protecting citizens' water rights and establishing the law to protect water resources from any tampering.Affirming zero tolerance in applying the law provisions , the ministry added that Public Prosecution is currently looking into multiple water theft cases, which will be referred to the Jordanian judiciary to approve special penalties, in accordance with the new amended law for attacks on Jordan's water sources.