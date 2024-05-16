HKTDC Kicks Off Third International Healthcare Week





Over 80 healthcare experts discuss forward-looking topics at Asia Summit on Global Health, including latest trends in neuroscience, precision medicine and Chinese medicine

Some 300 exhibitors at

Medical Fair showcase latest medtech, such as dementia assessment systems and biotech for wound treatment First orthopaedic surgical robot made in Hong Kong on view at Medical Fair HONG KONG, May 16, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) -

The third International Healthcare Week (IHW) , organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened yesterday, featuring two flagship events. Themed Innovation.

Inclusion.

Impact , the fourth Asia Summit on Global Health (ASGH) takes place today and tomorrow, facilitating exchange and collaboration among industry players from around the world. The 15th edition of the

Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair (Medical Fair) runs from today to 18 May. Featuring some 300 exhibitors, the Fair showcases a wide range of innovative medical products and solutions and promotes global industry collaboration to position Hong Kong as a hub for medical innovation. Opening the Summit, HKTDC Chairman

Dr Peter K N Lam said:“Asia is growing in importance in the global health ecosystem. With Hong Kong being an international finance and business centre and on its way to becoming a health and medical innovation hub, it is fitting for the HKTDC to organise International Healthcare Week , with the Asia Summit on Global Health and Hong Kong International Medical and Healthcare Fair as flagship events, to bring together major industry players from Asia and beyond in our city to foster collaboration and accelerate the development of Asia's medical and healthcare industry.” In his opening speech, Hong Kong SAR Chief Executive

John Lee said, "Technology is a policy priority of the Hong Kong SAR Government. Thanks to the strong support of the National 14th Five-Year Plan and other national strategies, Hong Kong is rapidly emerging as an international innovation and technology hub,” Mr Lee said.“Collaboration and partnerships fast-track innovation. And that, I'm confident, can begin right here, over these two days of forums, plenaries, dialogues and networking sessions. A wealth of medical research and development intelligence and insights, together with the latest I&T, and the experts driving them: all here for you, at this year's Asia Summit on Global Health.” During his special remarks,

Prof Cao Xuetao , Vice-Minister of the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, pointed out: "Hong Kong as an international financial, maritime trade and innovation hub is leveraging its unique position to connect Mainland China with the world. In recent years, Hong Kong has made significant advancements in the medical and healthcare sectors. These developments, amid the complex and evolving international landscape, have profound implications on global health security, socioeconomic progress and well-being. This underscores the importance of strengthening collaboration to seize new opportunities and address emerging challenges in healthcare.” Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus , Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), also delivered remarks at the opening session via video link. Industry elites discuss forward-looking issues at ASGH In the first plenary session today, Prof Lo Chung-mau , Secretary for Health of the HKSAR, highlighted the preparatory work for the establishment of the Hong Kong Centre for Medical Products Regulation and the progress made in promoting Hong Kong as a health innovation hub. He Yaqiong , Director General of the Consumer Goods Industry Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China, shared the country's experience in advancing high-quality development of the healthcare industry. He also discussed how Chinese pharmaceutical companies can effectively use the Hong Kong platform to tap into international markets. At the second plenary,

Prof Roger Kornberg , Nobel Laureate in Chemistry in 2006 and Professor of Structural Biology at the Stanford University School of Medicine, spoke about the latest developments in biotechnology. ASGH gathers more than 80 global leaders in healthcare, including business executives, investors, international research and medical experts and health officials, to discuss diverse industry issues, such as medical and healthcare innovations, healthcare development in China and healthcare investment prospects. These include

Andy Ho , Chief Region Leader of Philips Greater China, Antony Leung , Group Chairman of Nan Fung Group, Prof Tony Mok Shu Kam , Chairman of Department of Clinical Oncology of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and Prof Christopher Chao , Vice President (Research and Innovation) of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Given the rise of AI in healthcare, the summit held a dedicated session with representatives from Medtronic plc, HeartFlow, Inc. and other organisations discussing AI opportunities and practical applications in the healthcare sector, such as diagnosing cardiovascular diseases. Day two of ASGH features diverse thematic sessions. With Chinese medicine gaining more attention, the complementary use of Chinese and Western medicine has become a rising trend. Representatives from the Hong Kong Chinese Medicine Hospital explore Chinese medicine in modern healthcare, while a session organised with The Hong Kong Polytechnic University discusses the development of innovative drugs with specialists from Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd, AstraZeneca, and Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Limited. Facilitating connections and opportunities The exhibition area and InnoHealth Showcase feature projects and services from around the world, including pharmaceutical and therapeutics, AI and digital health, medical device and diagnostics, community health and wellness, from more than 150 innovative technology companies related to healthcare. Among them, more than 70 start-ups and projects are being showcased with the support of Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited and six local universities. Many of these exhibitors were recognised at the Geneva International Exhibition of Inventions earlier this year. Aside from the continued participation of The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and HKSAR Innovation and Technology Commission , Australia's Investment NSW and the Sichuan Provincial Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine bring innovative healthcare start-ups and institutions to Hong Kong for the first time to help them connect with potential partners and investors. A core element of the Summit,

ASGH deal-making connects project owners and investors from across the globe to discuss collaboration opportunities. Participating investors represent a diverse range of backgrounds, including angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate venture capital, private equity firms, family offices and more. At the new

Investor Workshop , guest speakers, including Dr Charles Hu , Founder and CEO of Ryoden Medical Holdings Ltd., explore investments in healthcare companies and start-ups and share insights into the investment landscape. AI and robotics - Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience

The Medical Fair, organised by the HKTDC and co-organised by the Hong Kong Medical and Healthcare Device Industries Association (HKMHDIA), showcases cutting-edge medical and healthcare equipment and solutions, including robotics and medical and healthcare products. Themed Innovations Boosting Smart Health Experience, the Fair also features products catered to the silver market. Covering biotechnology, hospital equipment, rehabilitation, laboratory equipment and more, the Fair's various zones feature some 300 exhibitors comprising leading research and academic institutions, including six local universities, HKSTP and enterprises led by HKMHDIA. Highlights of exhibits include notable AI and robotics medical technologies as well as cold chain logistics solutions. Exhibitor

Yuanhua Robotics, Perception & AI Technologies (HK) Limited

presents the first orthopaedic surgical robot made in Hong Kong, with a robotic arm that can expertly assist with hip and knee replacement operations. Another Hong Kong exhibitor

Sramek Insight Limited

presents a wearable smart cardiovascular analyser, which delivers continuous hemodynamic data through remote monitoring, and provides customised medical advice based on real-time data. Hungary exhibitor

Uscom Ltd. showcases an ultrasonic spirometer to assess pulmonary function, which can be used to screen chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and monitor asthma and other chronic pulmonary diseases. One of the many Medical Fair events, the

HKMHDIA Medical Fair Forum this morning featured specialists in innovative medical equipment discussing market trends and future strategies. Tomorrow's seminar, co-organised with HKSTP, discusses the application of mixed reality and AI in medical technology and explores trends in medical technology worldwide, including the market potential of medical equipment in Mainland China. Leveraging the HKTDC

EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, the physical Medical Fair is complemented by Click2Match smart business matching to extend the sourcing journey from 9 to 25 May. Photo Download :

The fourth Asia Summit on Global Health , co-organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government and HKTDC, takes place today and tomorrow Dr Peter K N Lam, HKTDC Chairman, gives a welcome address John Lee, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong SAR, delivers opening remarks Prof Cao Xuetao , Deputy Director of the National Health Commission of the People's Republic of China, delivers special remarks Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation, delivered remarks at the opening session via video link ASGH invited Prof Roger Kornberg, Nobel Laureate in Chemistry in 2006 and Professor of Structural Biology at Stanford University School of Medicine, as guest speaker ASGH deal-making connects project owners and investors globally through in-person and online meetings To foster collaboration across healthcare, this year's Summit also facilitated the signing of a number of cooperation agreements The Medical Fair features a wide range of exhibition zones, such as Biotechnology, Hospital Equipment, Rehabilitation and Elderly Care Products, and assists exhibitors and buyers to establish global connections Medical Fair exhibitor Yuanhua Robotics debuts the first orthopaedic surgical robot made in Hong Kong, which can assist in hip and knee replacement operations Hong Kong exhibitor Sramek Insight Limited presents a wearable smart cardiovascular analyser. Comprising a data router and an inflatable blood pressure watch, the device delivers continuous hemodynamic data and provides customised medical advice

