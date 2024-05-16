Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's Why Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Was Rejected From Varanasi Seat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Comedian Shyam Rangeela's candidature for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat has been rejected.

He had filed his nomination on Tuesday (14 May) as an Independent candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the high-profile seat in Uttar Pradesh. According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website, 38 nominations were rejected, but 17 affidavits, including those of PM Modi and Congress member Ajay Rai, were approved.

But why was Rangeela's nomination turned down by the Election Commission?



Rangeela claims that his nomination was cancelled "on the grounds that he did not take the oath".

"My nomination was rejected. They do not want me to contest from here. They removed my nomination papers after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, when I was alone.. I was a first-timer and didn't know the process. No one told me that I was to take an oath. Now, they are saying that because I did not take an oath, my papers were rejected,” he told Indian Express.

"The Election Commission has turned this electoral process into a game. Today, my nomination was rejected. If they had no intention of accepting my nomination, why did they put on the act before the public? It's evident now, within less than 24 hours. There was no deficiency in my documents. I was aware of the requirements - documents, proposer, and deposit - necessary to contest the election. I had all of these in order," Rangeela expressed.

"The District Magistrate informed me that the sworn affidavit required for filing was missing and rejected my nomination," the comedian added.

The 29-year-old had previously claimed on Tuesday that he was not permitted to register his nomination against Prime Minister Modi from Varanasi.

After filing his nomination, he posted on X,“My electoral future is in the hands of all election officials who are the guardians of our democracy ... with the hope that they will all strengthen our faith, your Shyam Rangeela.” He again took to social media after his nomination was rejected.

Rangeela, who rose to prominence for impersonating Modi, claimed he had been attempting to file his candidature papers since May 10. Previously, he said he was not permitted to visit the Varanasi district magistrate's office on May 14, the deadline for filing nominations for the seat.

It was also on this day that PM Modi filed his nomination papers.