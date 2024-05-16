Aztelecom To Provide Citizens With High-Speed Internet Up To 1 Gigabyte Per Second

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



"Aztelecom" plans to provide citizens of Azerbaijan with a speedof at least 25 megabits/second by the end of the year, Azernews reports.

At the "GSMA M360 Eurasia 2024" conference held in Baku, TuralPirverdiyev, the general director of "Aztelecom" LLC, announcedsweeping initiatives aimed at revolutionising internet connectivityin Azerbaijan.

The "Online Azerbaijan" project is aimed at replacing theexisting ADSL (Asymmetric Digital Subscriber Line) technology withGPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Networks) technology, which willprovide high-speed Internet up to 1 gigabyte per second. The goalsof the initiative are to create a promising and environmentallyfriendly infrastructure, it also includes increasing the quality ofthe services provided," he said.

Highlighting the multifaceted objectives of the initiative,Pirverdiyev emphasised the creation of a robust and environmentallysustainable telecommunications infrastructure, coupled with asteadfast commitment to enhancing service quality.

"Throughout our operations, we have expanded the list ofservices we offer to meet the changing needs of our customers,including high-speed Internet, telephone communication, television,and many other services," he added.

The announcement comes amidst the backdrop of the prestigious"M360 Eurasia 2024" conference, which convenes industry leaders andinnovators to explore the latest trends and advancements in thetelecommunications sector. Hosted in Baku from May 15th to 16th,the event serves as a pivotal platform for fostering collaborationand driving forward transformative initiatives in the region.