Zelensky Hands State Awards To Soldiers In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a working tour to Kharkiv, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with the fighters from the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, honoring them with state awards.

That's according to the President's press service , Ukrinform reports.

Junior Lieutenant Denys Pylypchuk received the Cross of Combat Merit. Last year, he successfully organized an offensive and led an assault group near the village of Berkhivka in Donetsk region.

Pylypchuk personally inflicted damage on control points and equipment clusters. In February 2024, a group under his command destroyed two enemy IFVs and 12 invaders near Synkivka in Kharkiv region.

Two soldiers received the orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky III degree and five received the Orders of Courage III degree.

"I'd like to ask you to convey my gratitude to your comrades from the 92nd Brigade. You did not let the enemy pass, you are strong warriors. I'm also grateful to other soldiers from Kharkiv who are fighting as part of other brigades for defending Ukraine. Today we are here, on such an important axis. Thank you, hold on! I wish you strength, victory, and health to your family and friends," Zelensky emphasized.

The head of state also heard the report from Brigade Commander Pavlo Fedosenko on the latest battlefield developments.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky visited wounded defenders undergoing treatment in a Kharkiv hospital.