               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

China Floats World's First Drone Aircraft Carrier


5/16/2024 9:10:25 AM

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China has launched the world's first dedicated drone carrier, signaling a potential dramatic shift in its naval power projection with cost-effective unmanned aerial operations in a potential war with the United States.

This month, Naval News reported that China has built the world's first dedicated drone carrier at Jiangsu Dayang Marine shipyard on the Yangtze River. The design is smaller than regular aircraft carriers and slightly shorter but wider than World War II escort carriers, according to the report.

The design allows fixed-wing aircraft to operate from it but its straight deck arrangement would be anachronistic and limit the number of aircraft it can carry, the report said.

Drones are becoming increasingly prevalent in naval warfare, with leading navies already trialing them from regular aircraft carriers.

For example, Iran's Shahid Mahdavi drone carrier is a rebuilt commercial cargo vessel. Turkey repurposed its TCG Anadolu amphibious assault ship, which was intended to carry F-35 fighters, into a drone carrier after being removed from America's F-35 program in 2019.

Naval News notes China's built-for-purpose drone carrier's unusual design, with a wide-spaced catamaran hull and low flight deck, suggesting that aircraft intend to land on it.

The report notes that China's drone carrier is likely intended to support large fixed-wing UAVs at sea, with China having an extensive program of simulating Western and Western-leaning navies' ships in its weapon testing program, including anti-ship ballistic missile tests on full-size outlines of US Navy aircraft carriers .

Naval News says several high-tech target barges and two large drone motherships have already been built at the shipyard. Known as“Electronic Blue Force,” they perform as opposing forces in training.

The Naval News report also says China's drone carrier could be operated more cheaply from shore or serve as an experimental platform for testing and developing drone operations at sea.

China's new drone carrier may have significant implications in terms of offering substantial power projection capabilities at a fraction of the cost of an aircraft carrier.

MENAFN16052024000159011032ID1108221860


Asia Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search