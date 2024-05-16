Russians Continue Shelling Kharkiv Region: Two Women Killed In Chuhuiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, two women were killed and four injured as a result of Russian shelling. Criminal proceedings have been opened.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Russian troops once again fired on Kharkiv region: two women were killed and four others were injured," the statement said.

It is noted that on 16 May, at about 00:20, the Russian military launched missile strikes on the city of Chuhuiv, damaging at least 10 residential buildings, and three women suffered an acute stress reaction.

In addition, at 4:35 a.m., the Russian invaders conducted an air strike on the village of Bohuslavka in the Borivska territorial community of the Izium district, damaging civilian houses. An 84-year-old local resident also suffered an acute stress reaction.

Over the past day, on 15 May, an 87-year-old woman in the village of Hrafske and a 72-year-old resident of the city of Vovchansk died as a result of constant shelling of the border community of Vovchansk.

Enemy shelling ofand region: One person killed, 13 injured

Pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) were initiated under the procedural supervision of the Chuhuiv and Izium District Prosecutor's Offices in Kharkiv region.

Prosecutors and police investigators are taking all appropriate measures to document war crimes.

As Ukrinform reported, 13 people were injured and one person died in Kharkiv region over the past day.