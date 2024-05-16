Bengaluru College Student Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) A female college student and the daughter of a woman social activist was found dead in suspicious circumstances at her residence in the Subramanyapura police station limits in Bengaluru.

The body of the woman, identified as 20-year-old Prabhudhya, was found with her throat slit and cut marks on her hands. The police have registered a case of unnatural death. The incident took place on Wednesday night and came to light on Thursday.

Sowmya, the mother of the girl, said,“My daughter did not have the mindset to end her life. Her mobile phone was missing and the back door of the house was open. This leads to suspicions. I have rescued many children raised my voice against prominent politicians and questioned the system. I am unable to understand who could have done this.'.

“My daughter kept us informed about her movements. She had returned home yesterday after college. I raised my daughter by instilling self-respect, morality, and courage in her. Now, my 20-year-old daughter lies dead before me,” Sowmya stated.

The victim was found in the bathroom and was declared brought dead at the hospital.

DCP South S. Lokesh Jagalsar stated that the young woman's body was found with injuries on her neck and hands.“We are awaiting the post-mortem report and conducting investigations from all dimensions,” he stated.

More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.