KUNA Media Development Ctr End Training Course

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 16 (KUNA) -- KUNA Center for Media Skills Development concluded on Thursday its training program on advanced English news writing.

The course, which started on May 12th, saw the participation of KUNA employees and counterparts from the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) and Qatar's News Agency (QNA).

The program was presented by KUNA's Deputy Editorial Chief Bader Al-Sharhan who said in a press release that participants were introduced to new writing skills, as well as discussed the challenges journalists face in news writing.

KUNA Center for the Development of Media Skills was established in 1995 to train media personnel and elevate their skills. (end)

