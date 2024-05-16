Deliverect Honours Top Restaurants In UAE And Saudi Arabia With 0% Failed Orders In First Quarter Of 2024

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Epik foods, Mama Noura, Shawarma Classic, JJ Chicken, and Boxit Meals named winners of the Deliverect Star award Deliverect announces the selected restaurants achieved a 100% success rate on orders processed via the Deliverect platform in the first three months of 2024

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 16 May 2024: Deliverect, an all-in-one digital solution that seamlessly integrates and consolidates online orders in the global food service industry, has revealed the winners of its 'Deliverect Star' award for achieving 0% failed orders during the first quarter of 2024.

Epik Foods was named the regional winner, JJ Chicken and Boxit Meals were named the two UAE winners, while Mama Noura and Shawarma Classic were named the top restaurant brands in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Deliverect's Star initiative aims to recognise and honour restaurants that received the highest number of orders processed with 0% failures since the beginning of the year. The winning restaurants received a trophy to celebrate their success.

'Winning the Deliverect Star award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction. Our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and their satisfaction drives our passion for excellence. We cherish every opportunity to serve them and are committed to delivering unforgettable experiences that reflect our love and dedication.' said Abdulrahman bin Khaled Al Suwaidan, deputy general manager at Mama Noura

Recognising the achievement of 0% failed orders helps the restaurants enhance customer satisfaction, increase customer loyalty, and reduce food waste. It also affirms efficient operations, promotes positive online reviews, and contributes to long-term success, both generating and protecting revenue for the businesses.

Naji Haddad, Vice President of EMEA at Deliverect , said:“We congratulate the winners of the 'Deliverect Star' award for the incredible results they have delivered in the first quarter of 2024. Their contribution to always putting the customers first and going above and beyond to help ensure orders are delivered are values that we share at Deliverect, and we hope these accolades not only help them build on their success but also enable other restaurants to follow in their footsteps.”







He added:“The first quarter of 2024 has been another busy period for Deliverect. In the first three months, millions of orders were processed across the UAE, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and rest of the MENA region, with a near-perfect order success rate. This is an incredible achievement that highlights the importance of the restaurant sector, which will continue to go from strength to strength, and we remain committed to working with our partners to deliver more positive results during 2024.”

Khaled Fadly, CEO & co-Founder of Epik Foods , commented: 'At the heart of our success are our valued customers, whose trust we've earned across 35+ locations and over 100+ brands. Collaborating with Deliverect has enhanced how we serve them, ensuring seamless order processing, top-notch delivery experiences, and an unyielding dedication to customer satisfaction.'