Harry-Meghan In Panic Mode? 'Explosive' New Documentary May Reveal Markle's Past Secrets, First Marriage: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have faced controversy since stepping back from Royal duties. However, an“explosive” upcoming documentary may embarrass the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by revealing several controversial aspects of their past, according to OK! Magazine Read: Meghan Markle slammed for 'very rude' interaction during Nigeria tour with Prince HarryGerman TV producer and Royal journalist Ulrike Grunewald is making the documentary. She has travelled to California to explore Harry and Meghan's lives in Montecito. One of the interviewees is Richard Mineards, a former UK Royal correspondent who now lives in their neighbourhood his latest column, Mineards mentioned that Melanie Hillmann from Los Angeles interviewed him for two hours about his neighbours, Harry and Meghan. The couple, known for valuing their privacy, might be worried about what the new documentary could reveal, especially Meghan, the publication added while citing a source that claimed Harry and Meghan could“panic”.Also Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle mobbed by 'fans' during Nigeria trip“There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don't necessarily want in the public domain. It's no secret that they both led colourful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don't know,” OK! reported while citing the source publication added that Meghan Markle was well-known in Hollywood for her parties before marrying Prince Harry. According to the source, there are aspects of her past she has \"brushed over,\" but some people are ready to reveal them Read: Charles did for Meghan Markle what her father should have done on her wedding day; expert says, 'It was a rare honour'A source told OK! magazine that Meghan Markle's past might get more scrutiny, particularly her fallout with Kate Middleton. The source suggests this could challenge the narrative that Kate was entirely at fault Markle's first marriageOne potentially“explosive” topic is the breakdown of her first marriage, the source added 2011, Meghan Markle married Trevor Engelson, a talent manager and film producer. They separated two years later and finalised their divorce in 2014 due to \"irreconcilable differences\".“Her first marriage didn't end well and her ex-husband is yet to speak out – but who knows, for the right amount of money, he may have his say,” the source said met Prince Harry in 2016 and married him in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

