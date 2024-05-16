Blinken claims Kiev able to determine by itself how to deploy American arms

(MENAFN) During his visit to Kiev, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made a significant announcement, stating that the United States would not hinder Ukraine from utilizing American weaponry to launch strikes deep into Russian territory. While Washington does not actively encourage such actions, Blinken emphasized that the United States would not impede Ukraine's decision-making process in this regard.



Reports suggest that the Pentagon is gearing up to deliver a substantial military aid package to Ukraine, estimated to be worth up to USD6 billion. This package is anticipated to include a range of sophisticated weaponry such as Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, artillery shells, HIMARS rockets, air-to-air missiles, drones, and counter-drone weapons. The decision to bolster military support comes amidst ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with Politico citing insider sources regarding the impending aid delivery.



In a move to reinforce Ukraine's military capabilities, the US had previously expedited the transfer of USD1 billion worth of ammunition from its military reserves to Kiev. This action followed the passage of a USD61 billion aid bill through Congress, which had been delayed since the previous autumn and was eventually signed into law by President Joe Biden.



Blinken clarified the United States stance during his visit, affirming that while Washington does not actively endorse strikes beyond Ukrainian territory, the ultimate decision lies with Kiev. He reiterated the commitment to providing Ukraine with the necessary equipment to bolster its defense capabilities on the battlefield.



This announcement marks a shift in United States policy, as Washington had reportedly discouraged Kiev from using United States -supplied weaponry to launch attacks beyond its borders in previous instances. However, Blinken's statements underscore the evolving dynamics of the conflict and the United States' willingness to support Ukraine in its efforts to defend its sovereignty and security against Russian aggression.

