Dengue In Bengaluru -7 Tips To Keep Yourself Safe THIS Monsoon

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) National Dengue Day 2024: Here are seven tips to keep yourself safe from dengue in Bengaluru during the monsoon season.

National Dengue Day 2024: Here are seven tips to keep yourself safe from dengue in Bengaluru during the monsoon season.

Use bed nets while sleeping, especially if you do not have screened windows, to provide an additional layer of protection against mosquito bites.

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin and clothing and use mosquito repellent products in your home, such as coils, sprays, and electric plug-ins.

To prevent mosquito breeding, regularly empty and clean containers that collect water, such as flower pots, bird baths, and gutters.

To reduce the chances of being bitten by mosquitoes indoors, put up mosquito screens on windows and doors and sleep under mosquito nets.

Dress in long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and shoes to minimize skin exposure, especially during dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Ensure that your surroundings are clean and free of any garbage or debris that can collect water and become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Keep abreast of dengue outbreaks in your area and follow public health advisories for updated information on dengue prevention and control measures.