Heavy rains, floods in Brazil wreak havoc, kill 150, leave 112 missing

(MENAFN) Heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have wreaked havoc in Brazil, particularly in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, where the civil defense agency reported a grim toll on Thursday. The devastating impact includes 150 confirmed deaths and 112 individuals still missing, underscoring the severity of the crisis.



Amid the chaos, the civil defense agency documented 807 injuries, with over 2 million people affected by the floods and a staggering 620,000 displaced from their homes. The scale of displacement highlights the widespread disruption caused by the natural disaster, with tens of thousands requiring urgent assistance.



Efforts to mitigate the crisis have been underway, with reports indicating that 80,000 individuals have been rescued from the disaster-stricken areas. However, search and rescue operations persist as authorities work tirelessly to locate those still missing and provide aid to affected communities.



In response to the dire situation, Brazilian Leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on his third visit to the disaster zone, is expected to announce new aid packages to support relief efforts and aid recovery.



Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies unanimously approved a three-year postponement of Rio Grande do Sul's debt to the Treasury, offering much-needed financial relief to the beleaguered state.



Governor Eduardo Leite, in declaring the ongoing crisis as "extremely exceptional" and labeling it the "most devastating event in the state's history" on May 3, underscored the unprecedented nature of the disaster. The state's declaration of a "disaster situation" for 180 days reflects the magnitude of the challenge, prompting significant evacuation efforts and mobilization of resources to address the crisis and support affected communities during this trying time.

