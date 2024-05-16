Conference On COP29 - IEA High-Level Energy Transition Dialogue” Held In Paris

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A conference themed“COP29 - IEA high-level energy transitiondialogue” dedicated to the 29th session of the Conference of theParties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Changewas held at the headquarters of the International Energy Agency(IEA) in Paris, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

The function was graced by appropriate ministers of variouscountries, COP26, COP27, COP28 and COP29 Presidents, heads ofinternational organizations, and ambassadors of various countriesaccredited in France.

Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources, COP29President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev, and IEA Executive DirectorFatih Birol co-chaired the conference.

Opening the conference, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birolhighlighted the importance of the event.

Speaking at the conference, Azerbaijani Minister of Ecology andNatural Resources, COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayevthanked the countries that supported the initiative to prepareclean food for African countries at the Summit on Clean Cooking inAfrica organized by the IEA. He highlighted the importance ofcontributions to making 2024 a turning point for clean cooking inAfrica. Mukhtar Babayev underlined that Azerbaijan is committed tobuilding on this success and continuing ongoing efforts atCOP29.

COP29 President-Designate pointed out that the COP29 presidencypresented two directions of its plan to enhance ambitions and takeaction in Berlin last month.“These two directions mutuallyreinforce each other. Each country should draw up its nationalplans, identifying the funding needed to achieve the goal oflimiting global warming to 1.5 degrees,” he added.

Highlighting the key thrust of the COP29 presidency plan,Mukhtar Babayev said that the ability to implement the GlobalStocktake targets would be largely determined by the ability toexpand climate financing. He described providing the means ofimplementation as the basis of the plan and mandate of COP29presidency. Mukhtar Babayev noted that the COP29 presidency workson reaching an agreement on a fair and ambitious new climatefinancing target, and trying to reinforce global financialinstitutions. He outlined the International Energy Agency`s role asa crucial in helping the countries hosting the COP conferences, andemphasized that the COP29 presidency will rely on its continuoussupport as well.

“In order to contribute to the ongoing efforts of developingcountries to prepare and finalize biennial transparency reports(BTR) and achieve universal participation within the enhancedtransparency, Azerbaijan, as the host-country of COP29, with thesupport and cooperation of the UN Secretariat on Climate Change(UNFCCC), will organize a series of trainings and workshops,” headded.

The conference also featured speeches by 40 participants whovoiced their proposals regarding climate change and the transitionto green energy.