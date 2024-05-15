Miningnewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Featured In Couloir Capital Report With 'Buy' Recommendation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE:
AUOZ) (OTCQB:
EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) , an advanced-stage, gold-exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project, is spotlighted in a recent Couloir Capital Report. Couloir Capital is a research-driven investment dealer focused on emerging companies in the natural-resources sector. The report recommends Emperor Metals as a Buy with high risk and an initial fair market value target of $0.72. The report notes several investment highlights, including the company's focus on expanding resource on the project through 3D modeling of resource targets and successful drilling programs and its option to acquire 100% of the project. Couloir observed that Duquesne West hosts an historical inferred mineral resource of 727,000 ounces at 5.42 g/t gold on an underground target that is calculated at C$1,010/oz gold and that the project is fully funded for an 8,000-meter drilling program to start this year. The company has also seen a recent strategic investment by mining notable Rob McEwan, who holds 8% of the company. In addition, Emperor is using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to create the deposit's first 3D and geological/mineralization models to target resource expansion drilling.
To view the full report, visit
About Emperor Metals Inc.
Emperor Metals is an advanced-stage, gold-exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project located in the Tier 1 district of the Southern Abitibi Greenstone belt of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project has a 2011 historical mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at 5.42 g/t and an average thickness of 5.71 meters. For more information about the company, please visit
