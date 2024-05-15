Miningnewsbreaks Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) Featured In Couloir Capital Report With 'Buy' Recommendation

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE:

AUOZ) (OTCQB:

EMAUF) (FRA: 9NH) , an advanced-stage, gold-exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project, is spotlighted in a recent Couloir Capital Report. Couloir Capital is a research-driven investment dealer focused on emerging companies in the natural-resources sector. The report recommends Emperor Metals as a Buy with high risk and an initial fair market value target of $0.72. The report notes several investment highlights, including the company's focus on expanding resource on the project through 3D modeling of resource targets and successful drilling programs and its option to acquire 100% of the project. Couloir observed that Duquesne West hosts an historical inferred mineral resource of 727,000 ounces at 5.42 g/t gold on an underground target that is calculated at C$1,010/oz gold and that the project is fully funded for an 8,000-meter drilling program to start this year. The company has also seen a recent strategic investment by mining notable Rob McEwan, who holds 8% of the company. In addition, Emperor is using artificial intelligence (“AI”) and machine learning to create the deposit's first 3D and geological/mineralization models to target resource expansion drilling.

To view the full report, visit



About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an advanced-stage, gold-exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of its flagship Duquesne West Gold Project located in the Tier 1 district of the Southern Abitibi Greenstone belt of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The project has a 2011 historical mineral resource estimate of 727,000 ounces of gold at 5.42 g/t and an average thickness of 5.71 meters. For more information about the company, please visit



NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EMAUF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN