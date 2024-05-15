Leading With Impact, The Bliss Group Joins CARE Corporate Council

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /3BL/ - Insights-driven marketing communications firm The Bliss Group announced that it has joined the CARE Corporate Council , a coalition of partners committed to using their influence and expertise in pursuit of gender equality and better business outcomes. The agency will collaborate with some of the world's largest companies to empower women and girls while developing and communicating solutions for critical issues such as climate justice and digital inclusion.

“As a purpose-driven organization led by women, Bliss is proud to be part of the CARE Corporate Council's efforts to advance gender equality,” said Cortney Stapleton, CEO of The Bliss Group.“We are thrilled to join some of the biggest brand names in a mission that aligns with our commitment to delivering impact through insight.”

CARE Corporate Council was launched in 2019 to share thought leadership and best practices around challenges facing business at the intersection of gender, sustainability, social justice, and governance. It is comprised of senior leaders from the social impact and marketing functions of companies invested in highlighting and solving some of the world's largest issues.

“The Council is looking forward to tapping the Bliss team's deep expertise in impact and sustainability messaging as we fight for the rights and future of women and girls,” said CARE Director of Corporate Thought Leadership Sarah Moser.“Our collaborative approach will help ensure a brighter future for everyone.”

To learn more about CARE Corporate Council, visit: . To learn more about The Bliss Group's impact work, visit .

About CARE Corporate Council

Launched in 2019, the CARE Corporate Council works to achieve gender equality through thought-leadership and best practice sharing among members. Leveraging the influence and reach of America's biggest companies alongside CARE's experience working with the world's most vulnerable women and girls, the Council has focused its work on achieving Sustainable Development Goal #5 (Gender Equality). The Council convenes, on average, every three months, both in-person and virtually, and often features high-profile outside speakers alongside member company representatives from Cargill, Mars, Mastercard, Google, Starbucks Foundation, Victoria's Secret and more. For more information, visit strategic-partners/ .

About The Bliss Group

The Bliss Group is a marketing communications agency that blends data science with the art of storytelling to target priority audiences with precision, empathy and purpose. We discover the insights that bring change to life for organizations across the healthcare, financial, technology, business and professional sectors. Our work is about building value that echoes in the minds of stakeholders and the marketplace. The Bliss Group is part of the Next Practices Group, a founder-driven network of firms with more than 260 team members from London to Los Angeles, working together to unlock organizations and their growth opportunities through creative solutions and emerging technologies. For more information, visit .

Contacts

The Bliss Group

...

###