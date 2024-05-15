Top Events Of The Day: PM Modi's UP Rallies, SRH Vs GT IPL Match, Vedanta's FPO, NEET PG Correction Window And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of the Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address key rallies in Uttar Pradesh, while IBM announces a significant job expansion in Ireland, adding 800 AI-related positions. Meanwhile, Vedanta considers raising funds through equity shares, and NEET PG 2024's correction window closes today. France declares a state of emergency in New Caledonia amid violent protests Modi's rallies in Uttar Pradesh: May 16-17Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a series of rallies in Uttar Pradesh on May 16 and May 17, as announced by the party spokesman May 16, Modi will address rallies in Jaunpur and Azamgarh. The Jaunpur rally will also encompass the Machhlishahr parliamentary seat, while the Azamgarh rally will target consolidating the party's position in both Azamgarh and Lalganj seats. Notably, BJP lost Azamgarh, Lalganj, and Jaunpur to the SP-BSP alliance in the 2019 elections but narrowly secured Machhlishahr by just 181 votes.F&O Ban List: Biocon, LIC Housing Finance, and moreOn Thursday, May 16, 2024, twelve stocks, including Biocon, LIC Housing Finance, Piramal Enterprises, and ZEE, are banned from trading under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). These securities exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), leading to their ban Match Preview: SRH vs GT on May 16Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 16 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. The match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. Find out who might win, the pitch report, and fantasy team tips's fundraising plans on May 16Mining giant Vedanta Ltd is considering raising funds through equity shares or other methods like a further public offer (FPO) or rights issue. The decision will be finalized during the company's board meeting on May 16, as stated in an exchange filing PG 2024 correction window closes todayThe National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the correction window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate Exams (NEET-PG) 2024 today. Candidates can edit their application details on the official website, edu, until the end of the day of emergency in New Caledonia amid violent protestsFrance has declared a state of emergency in New Caledonia following violent protests against electoral reforms that resulted in the deaths of a police officer and three others. New Caledonia, a French territory near Australia, has seen escalating tensions over Paris' role in the region. The government has called for calm amidst the unrest to create 800 AI jobs in IrelandIBM has announced plans to create up to 800 new jobs in Ireland, focusing on developing advanced AI-driven software. This represents the largest job creation announcement in Ireland's multinational sector this year. IBM, already a major employer in Ireland with 3,000 staff, will add roles in research, development, digital sales, and consulting.

