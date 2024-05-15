Israeli Army Says 23 Soldiers Were Injured During Past 24 Hours In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 15 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation army revealed on Wednesday evening that 23 Israeli soldiers were injured in fierce battles in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, according to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (IBC).Several Israeli websites reported that "a very difficult security event took place in Gaza," and that Israeli hospitals are preparing to receive injured soldiers due to the difficult security event.A state of emergency was declared in hospitals in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and Beersheba due to the large number of injuries.The websites indicated that the Israeli occupation army had issued a gag order.