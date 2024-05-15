Ukraine Receives Over 600 Tonnes Of Energy Aid Following New Large-Scale Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since March 22, 2024, Ukraine has received more than 600 tonnes of humanitarian aid for the energy sector.

"Ukraine has received 42 cargoes of humanitarian aid in the form of energy equipment weighing over 600 tonnes. In particular, the aid was provided by Germany, Latvia, Norway, the UAE, Ireland, Poland, Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands," the Ministry of Energy said in a statement.

The partners provided more than 230 generators, a powerful high-voltage transformer, 880 barrels of transformer oil, more than 25 km of wires and cables, gas mains, and various electrical equipment.

It is noted that the aid received is distributed among companies that have suffered the most from Russian attacks, operate in frontline regions, or are under constant threat of shelling.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, under the coordination of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian energy companies have received 1,138 cargoes of humanitarian energy aid weighing about 15.5 thousand tonnes, provided by 36 countries.

As reported, Russia resumed attacks on energy facilities across Ukraine on March 22. In particular, the Burshtyn, Ladyzhyn, Zmiiv, and Trypillia thermal power plants, as well as hydroelectric power plants, were damaged.

Photo: Ministry of Energy