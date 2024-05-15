MSME Technology Centre, Visakhapatnam Holds Placement Drive For Trainees

(MENAFN- KNN India) Visakhapatnam, May 15 (KNN)

The MSME Technology Centre in Visakhapatnam recently organised a major placement drive in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), Hyderabad and the support of Learning Links Foundation and Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh.

The drive, held at the MSME TC (V) Pudi campus, aimed to provide employment opportunities for students enrolled in various technical programs like Industrial Training Program on Aerospace Manufacturing, Diploma in Advanced Tool and Die Making, Mechanical Engineering, Mechatronics & Automation, Metallurgy as well as B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering.

Over 120 aspiring candidates from these diverse streams participated in the drive after clearing an initial online screening test conducted on May 1st.



A two-member team from TASL Hyderabad was present to evaluate and recruit the candidates.

The initiative also extended its reach to students from the Government Polytechnic college apart from those at the MSME Technology Centre itself, providing a level playing field.

Placement drives such as these play a crucial role in bridging the gap between academic training and industrial requirements while opening doors of opportunity for the skilled youth.



Industry collaborations with educational institutions have become an integral part of the technical education ecosystem.

The drive was jointly organised under the aegis of Learning Links Foundation, a non-profit organisation supporting skill development initiatives across the country.

(KNN Bureau)