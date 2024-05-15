Air Defense Shoots Down Enemy Missile In Dnipro District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy missile in the Dnipro district.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“The explosion heard in the region is the work of our Air Defense Forces. An enemy missile was shot down in the Dnipro district,” Lukashuk said. Read also:
Russians attack Dnipro
- two dead, injured reported
According to him, the attack damaged infrastructure and caused casualties. Details are being clarified.
As reported earlier, two people were killed in Dnipro as a result of a Russian strike, there are injured and infrastructure damaged.
