Air Defense Shoots Down Enemy Missile In Dnipro District

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air Defense Forces shot down an enemy missile in the Dnipro district.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Mykola Lukashuk, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“The explosion heard in the region is the work of our Air Defense Forces. An enemy missile was shot down in the Dnipro district,” Lukashuk said.

Russians attack- two dead, injured reported

According to him, the attack damaged infrastructure and caused casualties. Details are being clarified.

As reported earlier, two people were killed in Dnipro as a result of a Russian strike, there are injured and infrastructure damaged.