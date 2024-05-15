Cambodia Visa For Czech, Danish, Finnish, French And German Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) CAMBODIA VISA FOR CZECH CITIZENS

Starting from 2006, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Cambodia has enforced an e-Visa program allowing foreigners to enter the country through online applications. Citizens from over 200 countries, including Czech Republic, can acquire the Cambodia e-Visa, which serves as an electronic travel authorization. The e-Visa for Cambodia allows individuals from the Czech Republic to visit the country for short-term tourism or leisure reasons. Citizens of the Czech Republic receive a single tourist visa for Cambodia. This means that once you arrive in Cambodia, your visa will not allow you to leave and come back to the country. The tourist visa for Cambodia permits citizens of the Czech Republic to remain in Cambodia for up to 30 days. The Cambodian tourist visa is valid for 90 days from the date it is issued. It is important to note that the visa must be used during its validity period. As a result, make sure to plan your trip carefully and arrive in Cambodia within the time frame specified. The visa application process takes about 15 minutes and can be done from the comfort of one's home or office.







Cambodia e-Visa Requirements



Passport valid for at least 6 months from one of the Cambodia e-Visa eligible countries.

The passport must have at least one (1) blank page, for the entry and exit stamps.

Passport-style color photograph which meets the Cambodia e-Visa photo size and style requirements. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay the Cambodia tourist visa fee.

