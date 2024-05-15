France To Send Ukraine New Batch Of Aster Sams

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu vowed a new batch of Aster missiles for the SAMP-T air defense system already deployed in Ukraine.

The minister spoke at a hearing of the National Assembly, Ukrinform reports, referring to Le Monde .

"I have just signed the documents regarding the second batch of Aster missiles, which will allow the SAMP-T medium-range anti-aircraft missile systems that we have transferred together with our Italian partners to continue operations," the minister said.

Neither the number of missiles nor the delivery schedule has been disclosed. Recently, France has stated that it is channeling efforts to halve the order execution time while simultaneously increasing the volume of missile output by 50%.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, France has pledged to deliver to Ukraine 40 Scalp long-range cruise missiles, which had already proven effective during the war. At the same time, the officials assured the public the donation would not deplete France's own missile reserves.