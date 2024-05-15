Survey Conducted For Qatar Bicycle Master Plan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has conducted a large-scale field survey as part of Stage 2 of the project of updating the Qatar Bicycle Master Plan (QBMP).

The survey showed that the bicycle is the preferred mode of transportation for 89% of all respondents and trip purposes were primarily functional (33.4%) to get to work or for delivery purposes, versus 66.6% non-functional aspects such as exercise and leisure.

Average travel time varied according to the purpose, with work/school trips averaging 13 minutes, exercise/leisure trips averaging 30 minutes, service/delivery trips averaging 8 minutes, and accessing metro/bus trips averaging 10 minutes.

Barriers cited the most by micromobility vehicle users surveyed included lack of tracks/separation from traffic on intersections, and insufficient services needed near such tracks such as charging stations, parking spaces, drinking water, and restrooms.

Other concerns related to using micromobility vehicles, according to survey respondents, included traffic safety, and weather conditions, particularly the heat and humidity in summertime.

Some respondents also cited the society culture toward using bikes or micromobility vehicles. Some other respondents said making such devices available for sharing for free or at low-cost rental can help encourage the use of bikes and micromobility devices.

The MoT takes into consideration that the Third Qatar National Development Strategy (NDS3) prioritizes a high quality of life by benefiting from Qatar's advanced transportation infrastructure by increasing utilization and efficiency and accelerating the transition to more sustainable mobility options.

This effort is also aligned with the pillars of the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the initiatives outlined in the Transportation Master Plan for Qatar (TMPQ 2050).

To ensure inclusivity, a diverse range of male and female participants, both Qataris and residents, from all age groups, from all areas across Qatar, were surveyed with a particular focus on the most densely populated areas. Interviews were held at 147 diverse locations, including parks, residential and commercial areas, beaches, sports facilities, shopping and entertainment areas, transportation hubs, cultural and tourist sites, and universities. This ensured a well-rounded understanding of user perspectives, nationwide.