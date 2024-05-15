AMAN Center Offers Children's Book At Nominal Prices At DIBF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Protection and Social Rehabilitation Center (AMAN) is participating in 33rd Doha International Book Fair (DIBF), which will be held from May 9 to May 18 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC).

AMAN is one of the centers of the Qatar Foundation for Social Work, which in turn is affiliated with the Ministry of Social Development and Family.

The center's participation comes through 'My Book My Friend' initiative, where a number of devices for selling books and stories were provided to children.

Executive Director of AMAN Center H E Sheikh Dr. Nasser bin Ahmed Al Thani stressed the Center's keenness to prepare and design new and innovative programmes to protect children and women, and to use modern technology to attract the target groups of the Centre.

He said that this is to achieve the vision and mission of the center in spreading awareness and education to enhance protection and rehabilitation to reduce violence and family disintegration.

Sheikh Dr. Nasser said that from here came the idea of the My Book My Friend initiative, which is devices for selling books and stories to children at nominal, subsidized prices (non-profit).