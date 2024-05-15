Invaders Attack Nikopol With Kamikaze Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of May 15, Russian troops attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Late in the evening, the aggressor attacked Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. The attack was successful. No one was killed or injured,” he said.

Lysak added that the night in Nikopol and the entire region was calm. There were no air raids, but no“hits”.

Enemy attacksdistrict six times: private house and gas pipeline damaged

The day before, another shelling of Nikopol destroyed private houses, a multi-story building, outbuildings, a dormitory, and a power line.