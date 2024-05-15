MOU Signed Between Moon OTT Channel And AAFT To Promote Cinema And Short Films

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Moon OTT Channel through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance the landscape of cinema and short films in India. This collaboration is set to ignite a new era of content creation and distribution, harnessing the talent and rich cultural narratives that India has to offer.



Sankshay Babbar, representative of Moon OTT Channel, articulated the vision behind the initiative: "India, the cradle of epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana, today faces a dearth of compelling content and opportunities for its myriad of gifted individuals. It's time for a paradigm shift from being followers to becoming trailblazers in the global narrative. Moon is here to catalyze that change."



Aligning with this mission, Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and renowned for producing the largest number of short films globally, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are ready and eager to supply a diverse range of content to Moon OTT Channel. Our extensive repertoire spans every genre imaginable and will enrich the channel's offerings, provide unprecedented exposure for young filmmakers, and further elevate the reputation of Marwah Films and Video Productions."



This partnership is set to break new ground by leveraging the strengths of both entities. Marwah Studios' exceptional content library will be made accessible to a wider audience through Moon OTT's innovative platform, promising a renaissance of Indian cinema and storytelling that honors its heritage while embracing the future.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT