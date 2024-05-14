Khasawneh Lays Foundation For Zarqa Industrial Estate Project

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh laid the foundation stone for the Zarqa Industrial Estate project on Tuesday, coinciding with King Abdullah's visit to Zarqa Governorate on the occasion of the Silver Jubilee of His Majesty's accession to the throne.

The prime minister emphasised the economic and investment significance of the project as part of the state's efforts to create an environment conducive to enhancing industry and attracting investment, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khasawneh was briefed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Jordan Industrial Estates Corporation (JIEC) Luay Sahwil on the project's progress, which will be completed in three phases.

Sahwil noted that the completion rate of the first phase has reached approximately 40 per cent. Sahwil pointed out that the project is expected to create around 8,500 job opportunities upon completion of its first phase, while by the end of the third and final phase in 2030, it will provide 21,000 jobs.

The cost of the first phase of the project is approximately JD21.5 million, and it is expected to be completed by mid-2025.



The total area of the Zarqa Industrial Estate is about 2,500 dunums, with the first phase covering approximately 1,116 dunums.

A service road has been designated to access the Zarqa Industrial City, connecting it to the international road, with a length of 750 metres.



Zarqa Industrial Estate is the largest industrial city in the Kingdom, with a total area of 2,500 dunums, and it is the first industrial city to implement green building codes by relying on clean energy for its operation.