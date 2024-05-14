Why We Should Stop Telling Employees To Advocate For Themselves

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on HR Dive

By Kristy Lilas

Kristy Lilas is vice president of diversity, inclusion and belonging at GoDaddy.

In an era that champions self-advocacy as a pathway to professional success, it is important to recognize that it can only go so far, especially for people from marginalized communities. For individuals facing biases - both unconscious and systemic - the expectation of self-advocacy can pose unique challenges and create complex team dynamics.

Personal biases and institutional barriers hinder the ability of these employees to navigate the often-suggested pathways of self-promotion. In fact, some studies have shown that Black employees are penalized for self-promotion versus people with other identities. Recognizing these disparities is the first step in creating a more inclusive and equitable work environment for all.

Advocacy means championing oneself and others

At work, this often involves finding opportunities to educate others and develop one's capabilities. But it can also vary from person to person: For some, meaningful advocacy is volunteering for or being recommended for stretch projects. For others, it might mean speaking up or creating space for their voice.

