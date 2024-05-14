(MENAFN- Baystreet) Fairfax, Falco, IPCO at 52-Week Highs on News

Adventus, American Eagle, Agnico Eagle at 52-Week HighsFortuna, Kinross, TerraVest at 52-Week Highs on NewsWeston at 52-Week High on Quarterly FiguresPower Nickel at 52-Week High on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, May 14, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Centerra, Calibre, Hudbay at 52-Week Highs on News Centerra Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.96 Tuesday. Centerra reported first-quarter 2024 net earnings were $66.4 million, or $0.31 per share.Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.16 Tuesday. Calibre said its Valentine Gold Mine was awarded the 2023 John T. Ryan National Safety Trophy for Select Mines by The Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.14 Tuesday. Hudbay reported first -quarter net earnings and earnings per share were $18.5 million and $0.05, respectivelyAbraSilver Resource Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 46 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.AltaGas Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.56 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Aldebaran Resources Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.06 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Amerigo Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.84 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Aris Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.05 Tuesday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.68 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Chesapeake Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $3.08 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Cronos Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.15 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.14 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Copper Fox Metals Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 50 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Defiance Silver Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.63 Tuesday. No news stories available today.District Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 42.5 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Dollarama Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $120.26 Tuesday. No news stories available today.ADF Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.54 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Discovery Silver Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.09 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.84 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Falco Resources Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 48 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Gamehost Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.27 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Knight Therapeutics Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.17 Tuesday. No news stories available today.IAMGOLD Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.02 Tuesday. No news stories available today.International Petroleum Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $19.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Kinross Gold (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $10.52 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.88 Tuesday. No news stories available today.mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.79 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks