Russian Forces Launch Strikes On Kharkiv Center

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians launched strikes on Kharkiv, in particular, on a residential building in the city center.
Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy struck several times, hitting, in particular, a residential building in the central part of Kharkiv," he said.
Syniehubov noted that there were hits near residential houses. An inspection is currently underway. According to medics, as of 16:30, there were no reports of casualties.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the enemy hit a residential high-rise building in the city center.
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv garrison, Serhiy Melnyk (callsign "Marseille"), warned of the launch of Russian guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv.
