Russian Forces Launch Strikes On Kharkiv Center

Russians launched strikes on Kharkiv, in particular, on a residential building in the city center.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy struck several times, hitting, in particular, a residential building in the central part of Kharkiv," he said.

Syniehubov noted that there were hits near residential houses. An inspection is currently underway. According to medics, as of 16:30, there were no reports of casualties.

Later, he posted that at least nine people sustained injuries, according to preliminary information.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said that the enemy hit a residential high-rise building in the city center.

Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv garrison, Serhiy Melnyk (callsign "Marseille"), warned of the launch of Russian guided aerial bombs at Kharkiv.