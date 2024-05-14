Enemy Shelling Kills Civilian In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Hremiach, Novhorod-Siverskyi community, Chernihiv region, killing
Viacheslav Chaus, head of the region's military administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"This afternoon, the enemy attacked the village of Hremiach of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with cannon artillery and a mortar. As a result of the shelling, a civilian man died from shrapnel wounds," Chaus wrote.
On May 13, the Russians shelled the town of Snovsk in the Chernihiv region with cluster munitions. Read also:
Three civilians injured as Russia hits Chernihiv region with cluster munitions
MENAFN14052024000193011044ID1108212824
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.