Enemy Shelling Kills Civilian In Chernihiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have shelled the village of Hremiach, Novhorod-Siverskyi community, Chernihiv region, killing

Viacheslav Chaus, head of the region's military administration, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"This afternoon, the enemy attacked the village of Hremiach of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district with cannon artillery and a mortar. As a result of the shelling, a civilian man died from shrapnel wounds," Chaus wrote.

On May 13, the Russians shelled the town of Snovsk in the Chernihiv region with cluster munitions.

