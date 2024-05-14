Russian Attack On Kharkiv: 20 People Injured, Among Them Three Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russians carried out seven airstrikes on Kharkiv on May 14, with the number of those injured in the attack rising to 20, among them three children.

Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"During ground battles in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy does not stop his attempts to terrorize the civilian population of the regional center. Today, in daylight, the enemy carried out seven airstrikes on a residential area in Kharkiv," the post said.

According to the regional prosecutor's office, 20 civilians, including three children, were injured in enemy attacks on residential areas.

"On May 14, at around 16:10, the Russian military carried out airstrikes on the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv. Twenty people were injured and had an acute stress reaction. Among them are six men, 11 women and three children - two girls aged 12 and 8, as well as a 12-year-old boy," the report said.

One aerial bomb hit a high-rise building. Another one hit a garage near another high-rise apartment building. At least 15 garages caught fire.

Civilian cars and garages, at least 20 residential and non-residential buildings, including a shopping center, an educational institution, shops, etc., were damaged. Windows at the entrance of one metro station were broken, the prosecutor's office added.

According to preliminary reports, the Russian army hit the city with upgraded aerial bombs UMPB D-30.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Photo credit: Oleh Syniehubov/Facebook