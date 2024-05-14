Breaking Gold Stock News - Dynasty Gold (TSXV: DYG) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) Announces 2024 Exploration Program To Follow Up 72.23 G/T Au Over 6.5 M

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Dynasty Gold Corp is pleased to announce the 2024 exploration program for its Thundercloud property in the Archean Manitou-Stormy Lakes Greenstone belt, 47 kilometers southeast of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

The program will initially consist of 4,000 meters of core drilling to test down-dip extensions to zones of high-grade mineralization up to 72.23 g/t gold over 6.5 meters identified over the last two years at Pelham Zone, together with some preliminary exploration holes at Pelham West and the West Contact Zone.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - Dynasty Gold Corp (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is looking forward to testing the down-dip extensions to the high-grade gold mineralization ("shoots") in the Pelham Zone first identified by the 2022 and 2023 drill programs with intervals of up to 72.23 g/t Au over 6.5 meters and 11.0 g/t Au over 12 meters (Press releases of June 20, 2023 and October 3, 2023) (Table 1). In the Pelham Zone (Figure 1 & 2), the higher grades appear to have been localized at the intersection of northwest and north-northeast trending structures, resulting in a northeast plunge to the mineralization. As part of the 2024 drill program up to 20 holes, totaling up to 3,000 meters are planned to extend the known high-grade mineralization in the Pelham Zone.

Figure 1. 2024 Proposed Drill Pads and Surface Projection of Planned Drill Holes

Figure 2. Projected Down- and Up-Dip Extensions to High-Grade Mineralization

The LiDAR survey in 2023 has led to the recognition of numerous shallow historic exploration pits in the Pelham West area. The modern exploration only comprised a few shallow drill holes to date. Some of which intersected 30.6 g/t Au over 0.77 meters, 14.33 g/t Au over 2.13 meters and 7.37 g/t Au over 2.0 meters within 12 meters and 16 meters of the surface respectively. In addition to detailed mapping and further channel sampling of known exploration pits, these historic workings will also be mapped and sampled once the vegetation has been cleared away. Based on the results of this sampling and the current structural understanding, approximately six holes totaling up to 500 meters are expected to be drilled at Pelham West towards the end of the drill program. Several holes may also be drilled at the West Contact Zone, approximately 500 meters to the south of the Pelham Zone, where trenching results returned 5.85 g/t Au over 69 meters, to test several areas of coincident soil and rock chip gold geochemical anomalies.

"The discovery of the historic workings is a significant finding in 2023. The area has been heavily covered by vegetation, limiting access for the last 50+ years, although good surface gold showings and good drill results were recorded," commented Ivy Chong, President and CEO. "This area could offer another exciting opportunity for additional high-grade gold discovery at Thundercloud."

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by E. Max Baker Ph.D. (F), Technical Director of the company and a "Qualified Person" ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold resource in northwest Ontario as outlined in a NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, dated September 27, 2021 that can be found on the Company and SEDAR websites. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. For more information, visit the Company website .

