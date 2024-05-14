American Airlines Honors Veterans With Special Journey To Normandy For The 80Th Anniversary Of D-Day

MENAFN - 3BL) FORT WORTH, Texas, May 14, 2024 /3BL/ - American Airlines proudly announces a historic endeavor to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings in Normandy, France. On May 31, American will fly 70 World War II veterans to France on a donated charter flight to honor them for their service and sacrifice.

"We're honored to play a part in helping this group of heroic veterans return to Normandy," said David Seymour, American's Chief Operating Officer and a veteran of the U.S. Army.“This special journey is not only an expression of our gratitude for these heroes and the sacrifices they made for our freedom, but we hope to help shine a light on their extraordinary stories and preserve their legacies for generations to come."

D-Day marks a pivotal moment in history, and this trip reaffirms American's commitment to supporting veterans and preserving their stories 80 years later.

Among the many heroes who will return to Normandy with American is U.S. Navy veteran Felix Maurizio, who was on a landing craft that deployed troops onto Omaha Beach on D-Day. One of the soldiers he dropped off was his brother, Sal, who served in an Army medical unit.

Also taking the trip is Frank Perry, who served in the Army Air Corps as a turret gunner in central Europe in March 1945, and recalls staying on high alert for enemy fighter aircraft. After being discharged from service, he pursued his dream of a career in aviation with nearly 40 years of service at Piedmont Airlines. Piedmont is one of the many heritage airlines that came together to form today's American Airlines.

The journey will begin with a kickoff dinner at the American Airlines headquarters in Fort Worth the night before, followed by a send-off parade at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport before the group boards a chartered flight to Paris.

The veterans will spend two days in Paris before traveling to the Normandy region for commemorative events. The trip will include visits to key historical sites, concerts and special ceremonies to honor the courage and sacrifice of all who served during World War II. The trip will culminate with a June 6 ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery, where more than 9,000 U.S. service members have been laid to rest.

American has a long history of supporting those who have sacrificed to serve our nation and has formed partnerships with many organizations to support their mission. This historic trip includes partners like TriWest Healthcare Alliance, Gary Sinise Foundation, Robert Irvine Foundation and Old Glory Honor Flight.

Bookmark for updates surrounding the trip.

[Photos and interviews with veterans participating in the journey are available upon request. Please contact ... for further information.]

About American Airlines Group

To Care for People on Life's Journey®. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting href="" a and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook/AmericanAirlines .