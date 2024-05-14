Pakistan Cricket Board Appoints David Reid From CSK As Mental And Skill Conditioning Coach

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pakistan Cricket Board appoints David Reid, former Chennai Super Kings coach, to lead national team's mental and skill conditioning. Reid, known for his work with Melbourne Stars in the BBL, joins ahead of T20 International series in England and T20 World Cup in the Americas. Simon Helmut named new fielding coach as part of revamped support staff under head coach Gary Kirsten. Kirsten, set to lead Pakistan's white-ball team, expresses excitement for upcoming challenges, including ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

"The appointments of Helmut and Reid were made on the recommendation of head coach Gary Kirsten, who will take charge of the team on 19th May in England," the PCB said.

"I'm truly excited to embark on this new journey with the Pakistan men's cricket team. It's an honour to coach such a talented and dynamic team, and I'm eager to contribute to their success on the international stage," Kirsten said in a statement.

"These are indeed thrilling times for Pakistan cricket, with a new administration and players who are driven to deliver solid results. The upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 presents a fantastic opportunity for us to showcase our skills and uphold Pakistan's legacy as a formidable force in cricket," he added.

