Qatar Launches Fourth Economic Forum

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 14 (KUNA) -- Qatar launched the fourth Economic Forum on Tuesday with the participation and attendance of leaders, government officials, and experts from all around the world.

The Forum is powered by Bloomberg, held under the theme "A World Remade: Navigating the Year of Uncertainty"

Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, the Prime Minister of Qatar made the opening speech, in which he said, "we share ideas and together we seek a better tomorrow for future generations through the potential cooperation and utilizing the economic opportunities between our region and the rest of the world".

The Forum was attended by Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and other prominent figures like President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Anwar Ibrahim, and President of the Republic of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr. and other officials from around the world. (end)

sss









MENAFN14052024000071011013ID1108211368