Paris claims Trump`s possible running mate misinformed readers on Macron conference

(MENAFN) South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem's assertion of canceling a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron due to his alleged "anti-Israel" remarks has been contradicted by officials from Macron's office in Paris. Noem detailed the cancellation in her book, 'No Going Back,' citing Macron's comments as the reason for her decision.



According to Noem, the purported meeting was scheduled to take place in November amid heightened tensions between Israel and Hamas. However, an official from Macron's office informed NBC News that Noem was neither invited nor scheduled for a meeting with the French president.



In response to the discrepancy, a spokesperson for Noem stated that she had been invited to sit in Macron's box for the Armistice Day Parade at the Arc de Triomphe but opted to cancel following the alleged comments. Notably, Macron did not attend the event either, according to the spokesperson.



The controversy over the canceled meeting arises amid speculation surrounding Noem's political future, particularly in light of former United States President Donald Trump's consideration of her as a potential running mate. Noem joins a list of other contenders, including South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, New York Representative Elise Stefanik, Ohio Senator JD Vance, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, according to reports earlier this year.

MENAFN14052024000045015687ID1108210749