Statista Is Transforming The Data Research Experience With The Introduction Of Research AI

(MENAFN- Pressat) Hamburg, Germany – May 14, 2024. Statista, a global leader in data and market analysis, proudly announces the official launch of its new generative AI product, Research AI. Research AI marks a milestone in data research, aimed at helping businesses make informed decisions based on verified, curated and proprietary data from Statista.

"With Research AI, we are introducing a revolutionary step in data research," explains Thorben Holkenbrink, Senior Product Lead, Research AI. "Our generative AI product is exclusively based on Statista's extensive, high-quality data sets, ensuring unprecedented response quality and reliability. This sets new standards in terms of quality and user-friendliness for data-driven decision-making processes in businesses."

Research AI combines the strengths of advanced Large Language Model technology with Statista's excellent depth of data. Companies can now interact with Research AI in a natural and intuitive way to obtain complex analyses and forecasts, without the need for extensive database knowledge. From trend analysis to market forecasts, Research AI offers a wide range of applications for companies of all sizes and industries.

The features of Research AI include:



Excellent data quality: Exclusive access to verified, curated and proprietary data and editorial content from Statista ensures the highest response quality and reliability.

Minimized risk of misinterpretation: The focus on high-quality data minimizes the risk of hallucinations or faulty analyses. Intuitive use: Users can perform complex queries and analyses in natural language without requiring extensive programming or database knowledge.

"Statista is proud to present Research AI as an innovative solution that provides a completely new, more intuitive approach to our data," emphasizes Ann-Kristin Hamke, Chief Product Officer at Statista. "Our team has worked hard to create a product that is not only powerful and user-friendly but also meets the highest standards in terms of data quality and reliability."

Statista is one of the world's leading companies for statistical and market data, empowering people globally to make fact-based decisions. With an extensive database of over 1.5 million statistics on more than 80,000 topics, statista provides high-quality, reliable, and relevant data for international businesses, governments, research, and educational institutions. Founded in 2007 in Germany, Statista now employs more than 1,400 people at 13 locations worldwide.

