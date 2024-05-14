LG ELECTRONICS INDIA MARKS 27 YEARS OF INNOVATION WITH UNBEATABLE DEALS

(MENAFN- Avian We) NEW DELHI, 13 MAY 2024 - LG Electronics, a trusted name in Indian homes for 27 years, is celebrating its remarkable journey of 27 years with ‘Life’s Good Offer’. Known for its unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, LG is delighted to unveil a plethora of captivating offers on home appliances and entertainment products.



The 27th anniversary campaign, titled "Life's Good Offer," reflects LG's unwavering commitment to exceeding customer expectations and making life easier and more enjoyable. Under this banner, exciting promotions are available across all product categories, ensuring everyone can elevate their home experience with LG.



Under the Life’s Good offers, customers can avail up to 27% cashback on select debit and credit card transactions. Additionally, select LG products are available for as low as INR 27. Consumers can pay INR 27 as processing charges and the rest of the amount can be paid in easy EMIs on select products. Along with this, fixed EMIs starting at INR 888 are also available on select models of washing machine and water purifier. These offers are available on select credit/debit cards and Bajaj Finance cards.



For those seeking peace of mind, select water purifier models come with free maintenance worth INR 4200, ensuring optimal performance for years to come. Additionally, select split and window ACs boast a complimentary 5-year warranty on the PCB (Printed Circuit Board), guaranteeing reliable cooling. And for a truly chilled experience, upgrade your kitchen with the InstaView Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-X257ABSX) and receive a complimentary Mini Bar Refrigerator worth INR 11,499 – perfect for storing extra beverages or snacks.



The entertainment experience doesn't get left behind either. Select LG TVs offer a three-year warranty for added peace of mind. Take your entertainment a step further by acquiring the LG Smart Cam for just INR 999 (originally priced at INR 9,990) with the purchase of select LG TVs. This smart camera lets you monitor your home remotely or video chat with loved ones on the big screen. Finally, immerse yourself in captivating sound with up to 30% off on LG soundbars when purchased with select LG TVs. Create a truly cinematic soundscape at home without breaking the bank!



Hong Ju Jeon- MD, LG Electronics India said, "Today marks a significant milestone for us at LG Electronics. As we celebrate 27 years of innovation, we reflect on our journey of pushing boundaries, pioneering new technologies, and enhancing lives. We are immensely grateful to our customers for their trust and support, which have been the cornerstone of our success. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to delivering excellence, enriching experiences, and making a positive impact in the world."







