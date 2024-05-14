Tanmay Benjwal, PGDM Student At FORE School Of Management, Receives Patent For Innovative Invention

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 14th May 2024: Tanmay Benjwal, a PGDM student and coordinator at the Center for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) of FORE School of Management, has been granted a patent for his revolutionary refrigerator gadget designed for disinfection and purification. Tanmay's work and imaginative prowess over the last few years have resulted in this incredible achievement, displaying his commitment to meeting consumers' everyday requirements.



Tanmay's invention is a groundbreaking Bio-Medical technical product that significantly advances the way we approach the storage and sanitation of medical supplies and perishables. Its innovative design ensures the disinfection and purification of the contents, making it an essential tool in medical facilities, laboratories, and even households. This invention has the potential to reduce the risk of contamination and spoilage, thereby enhancing safety and efficiency in various settings.



Dr. Subir Verma, Director of FORE School of Management, remarked, "Tanmay Benjwal's exceptional accomplishment in securing a patent for his innovative refrigerator device is a source of immense pride for us. His unwavering dedication and innovative approach truly exemplify the spirit of entrepreneurship that inspires all."



Dr. Anita T Lal, Professor and Head of CED, echoed this sentiment stating, "Tanmay is a brilliant student and has made all of us proud by receiving this patent. His entrepreneurial flair was prominently displayed at the CED Intra & Inter Institute B-Plan Pitch during Genesis'2023. His B-Plan presentation on the Robotics-Cyborg Hand Prototype garnered widespread appreciation and drew the attention of an investor keen on funding his prototype.



Tanmay Benjwal himself shared, "Receiving a patent for my invention is both exhilarating and humbling. It's the fruition of persistent dedication and a passion for innovation. I am grateful for the support and mentorship received by my Institute and the CED FORE and for providing me with opportunities to showcase my innovativeness to solve societal problems."



Tanmay's inventive approach to entrepreneurship is a clear reflection of the CED's mission to foster a nurturing ecosystem for entrepreneurship among management students at FSM and beyond.



About FORE School of Management:



Incorporated in 1992, under the aegis of Foundation for Organisational Research and Education (FORE) set up in 1981, FORE School of Management (FSM) has been at the forefront of collaborating with industry and academia to pioneer new realms of managerial thought and education. Our mission is to attain excellence in Management education, research and outreach. Strategically situated in South Delhi, FSM provides a conducive environment for contextual learning, nurturing students into analytical thinkers capable of tackling the challenges faced by tomorrow's corporate leaders by developing multiple skills including managerial decision-making, problem-solving, analytical reasoning, communications, creativity and innovation. FSM takes pride in its professional and high-quality faculty, modern infrastructure, technology and resources- be it in the fields of General Management, Human Resources, Finance, Operations, Marketing, Information Technology, Economics and International Business.

Company :-Media Mantra

User :- Shrishti Sharma

Email :...