New Employment Support Service Available For Northumberland Residents Struggling With Their Mental Health.

(MENAFN- Pressat) A new employment service opening today offers local people struggling with their mental health the opportunity to work with an employment advisor.

The service is available to anyone accessing support from NHS Northumberland Talking Therapies to help people with mental health problems find, stay in, or return to work.

Recent data from HSE showed that stress, depression, or anxiety accounted for 49% of all work-related ill health in 2022/231.

The new offer aims to bring together therapists and employment advisors to provide advice and guidance that is understanding of how mental health difficulties can impact people at work or looking for work.

Derek Francis, Employment Advisor at the service said:“We offer people a wide range of support from CV development and interview practice, to help to speak to managers about mental health issues.

We know that good employment can have many benefits for our mental health, and we want to help people feel confident to achieve their goals.”

The service is commissioned by Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust (CNTW) and delivered by Mental Health Matters, who already deliver the local talking therapy service.

Chloe Mann, Place Director for North Cumbria, Northumberland and North Tyneside at CNTW, said:“We're delighted to be able to offer employment support to more residents in Northumberland, helping more people pursue work and build careers.

“Having a job can be so important for mental health; it increases our self-worth, purpose and belonging.

“Supporting people to stay in or gain employment is a crucial element of community mental health services. The new service will give people who are struggling with serious mental health problems more opportunity to recover.”

The service is available via self-referral to NHS Northumberland Talking Therapies. For more information and to self-refer for free support, please visit the service's website: